Baader Bank Reiterates “€5.40” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.28 ($6.22).

Ceconomy stock opened at €4.60 ($5.41) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

