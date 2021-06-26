Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

