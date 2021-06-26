Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €94.00 ($110.59) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

