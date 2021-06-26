Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLX. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Talanx alerts:

ETR:TLX opened at €34.52 ($40.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Talanx has a 12-month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12-month high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.