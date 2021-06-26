Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 95.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.72. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.