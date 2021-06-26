Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,339,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

