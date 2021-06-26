Anaconda Mining Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anaconda Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$166.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

