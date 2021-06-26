Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

C opened at $71.55 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

