Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €680.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €766.40 ($901.65).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at €759.20 ($893.18) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €710.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.