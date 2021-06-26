Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

EPA RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €176.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

