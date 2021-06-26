Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

