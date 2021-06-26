Global Cord Blood (CO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:CO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
