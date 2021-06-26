Global Cord Blood (CO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

