CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

