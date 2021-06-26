Analysts Set Expectations for Radian Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

