Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.