Financial Survey: Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 3.44 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.37 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -15.32

Victory Oilfield Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Talos Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

