Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Financial Contrast

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Coherent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherent $1.23 billion 5.27 -$414.14 million $1.44 183.26

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Coherent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Coherent 0 7 0 0 2.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.58%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats Singular Genomics Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

