Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mueller Water Products Call Options (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,203% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

