Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £10,241 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £10,241 ($13,379.93).

EAT opened at GBX 134 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.31. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of £482.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

