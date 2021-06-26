Virgin Galactic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 156,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 108,579 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after buying an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SPCE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.