Investors Buy High Volume of Vistra Put Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,950 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 945% compared to the average volume of 378 put options.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

