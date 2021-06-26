Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Henry Turcan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Henry Turcan bought 350,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

On Thursday, May 27th, Henry Turcan purchased 670,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £46,900 ($61,275.15).

On Friday, May 21st, Henry Turcan acquired 250,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

LON MMX opened at GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £63.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.22.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

