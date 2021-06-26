Insider Buying: Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Insider Acquires 22,842,784 Shares of Stock

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Andrew Robert Blazye purchased 22,842,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,142,139.20 ($1,492,212.18).

LON UNG opened at GBX 5.43 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £14.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13. Universe Group plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.67 ($0.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Universe Group Company Profile

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

