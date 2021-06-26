discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Nicholas Jefferies Buys 3,703 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) insider Nicholas Jefferies purchased 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 951 ($12.42) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 967 ($12.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 811.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market cap of £850.73 million and a P/E ratio of 73.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

