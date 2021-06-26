Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $310.85 and last traded at $312.85. 7,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.70.

Specifically, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

