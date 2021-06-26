NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $181.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NIKE traded as high as $153.94 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 433344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.60.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Invst LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

