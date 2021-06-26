Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Up 1.7%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 15,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 2,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

