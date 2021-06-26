DePay Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003961 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $81,185.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,097.76 or 1.00081347 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

