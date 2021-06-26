Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 465,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,928 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,735,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

