Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) Shares Up 300%

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTBG)’s stock price shot up 300% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

About Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG)

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc, a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools.

