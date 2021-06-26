JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.80 ($1.07). Approximately 2,655,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 473,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

The stock has a market cap of £170.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,256.41%.

In other news, insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

