FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $440,208.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $440,208.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FKXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.