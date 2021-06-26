BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 3.4%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 32,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 37,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BiomX in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get BiomX alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter worth $2,556,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.