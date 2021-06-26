Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.45. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMZPY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

