GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,955.44 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $456,955.44 and $833.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

