Orient Walt 24-Hour Volume Hits $555,101.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $555,101.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00101204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00163228 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,124.26 or 1.00331718 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.