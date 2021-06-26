Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $51.04 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00591232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038462 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,227,921 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.