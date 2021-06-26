Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $14,964.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00317395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00120097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00180017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,161,421 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.