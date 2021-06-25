Honest (HNST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $22,824.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

