OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $7.76 million and $155,555.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

