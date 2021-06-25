uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $584,147.43

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $584,147.43 and approximately $1,032.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

