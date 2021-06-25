Oraichain Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.99 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00012200 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $243,294.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.69 or 0.00589344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

