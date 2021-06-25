Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Omni has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $881.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00395942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,229 coins and its circulating supply is 562,913 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

