HashCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $330,202.86 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $330,202.86 and approximately $65,927.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.