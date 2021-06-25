Brokerages Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.12. 7,658,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,045. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.21.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

