Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,944. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

