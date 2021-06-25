Observer (OBSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $274,652.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $274,652.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

