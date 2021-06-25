KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $44,256.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $562,027.37 and approximately $44,256.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,860,049,200 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KIMCHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.