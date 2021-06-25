Elysian Market Cap Reaches $167,749.96 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $167,749.96 and $674,308.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

