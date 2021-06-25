Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 369,960 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,798,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,305,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,086,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

