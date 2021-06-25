DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $51.67. 30,327,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,011,621. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.